EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.48 and traded as high as C$4.50. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 1,203 shares.
EcoSynthetix Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$262.20 million, a P/E ratio of -89.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 20.06.
EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.36 million for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EcoSynthetix
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.