Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $23.77. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 80,677 shares.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
