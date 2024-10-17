Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$6.34. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 654,952 shares changing hands.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.82.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

