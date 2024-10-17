Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Enerflex Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE EFX opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$9.23.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$840.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.734413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex



Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

