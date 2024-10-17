Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 192.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 245,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Energizer by 38.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 240,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Energizer by 155.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

