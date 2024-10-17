ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on E. Stifel Nicolaus cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE E opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. ENI has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ENI by 21.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 25.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

