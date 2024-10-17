Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 402,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ESGR stock opened at $324.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.93. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $229.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

