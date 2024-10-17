Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.96.

ETR opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Entergy has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after acquiring an additional 763,834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after buying an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.6% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,671,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after buying an additional 505,705 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

