Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Trading Up 30.8% – What’s Next?

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 573,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 113,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

