Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 726.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

