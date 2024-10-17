Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,644.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

