Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,490 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Up 1.5 %

Andersons stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

