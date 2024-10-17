Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 8,044 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 643,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 159,131 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 123,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,723 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $518,510.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,087.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $39,028 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.