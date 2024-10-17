Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

ADP opened at $290.70 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.27. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,548.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

