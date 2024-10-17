Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.23% of Olympic Steel worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 10.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.46. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Olympic Steel

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

