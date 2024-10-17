Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

