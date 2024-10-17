Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

