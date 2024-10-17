Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,659 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

CHD stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

