Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.22 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

