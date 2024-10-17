Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after buying an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,649.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 384,305 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after acquiring an additional 354,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,183,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

