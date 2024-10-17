Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $601.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

