Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,642 shares during the last quarter.

FMAT stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

