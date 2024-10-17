Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 920.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $14,287,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,414,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,089,304.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $14,287,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,414,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,089,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,116,270 shares of company stock valued at $362,016,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

