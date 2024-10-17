FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 318.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,481 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth about $3,856,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,145,000 after purchasing an additional 516,496 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 511,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.43. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 43,586 shares of company stock worth $249,902 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

