FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 318.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,481 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth about $3,856,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,145,000 after purchasing an additional 516,496 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 511,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.43. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.98.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 43,586 shares of company stock worth $249,902 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.
FIGS Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
