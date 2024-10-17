Financial Comparison: CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) & N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO)

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of N2OFF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for N2OFF and CVR Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N2OFF 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares N2OFF and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04% CVR Partners 9.29% 16.32% 5.04%

Risk & Volatility

N2OFF has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Partners has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares N2OFF and CVR Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $166,204.00 4.91 -$6.52 million N/A N/A CVR Partners $681.48 million 1.82 $172.43 million $4.68 15.47

CVR Partners has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

Summary

CVR Partners beats N2OFF on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

