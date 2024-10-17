Financial Comparison: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) and Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Amarantus BioScience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 2 11 0 2.85 Amarantus BioScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $96.62, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $563.44 million 14.26 -$139.67 million ($1.16) -65.59 Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Amarantus BioScience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amarantus BioScience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Volatility and Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Amarantus BioScience has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Amarantus BioScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -14.93% -11.48% -9.60% Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Amarantus BioScience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amarantus BioScience beats Intra-Cellular Therapies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression in adults. It is also involved in developing Lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of various depressive disorders, as well as additional neuropsychiatric indications. In addition, the company is developing Lenrispodun (ITI-214) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, CNS, and other disorders; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333 for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Amarantus BioScience

(Get Free Report)

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

