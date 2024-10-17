Financial Review: Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Integer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Heyu Biological Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 351.04 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Integer $1.67 billion 2.63 $90.65 million $2.89 45.35

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of current ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Integer has a consensus price target of $138.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, meaning that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Integer 6.31% 11.48% 5.79%

Summary

Integer beats Heyu Biological Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.