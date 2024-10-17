Financial Survey: Shell (NYSE:SHEL) & Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shell and Stratex Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 3 4 3 3.00 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.05%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $302.02 billion 0.70 $19.36 billion $5.42 12.30 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Shell and Stratex Oil & Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 5.97% 14.56% 6.82% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shell has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shell beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

