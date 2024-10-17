First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.11 and traded as high as C$18.41. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.19, with a volume of 775,391 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FCR.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.22.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCR.UN

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.11.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.