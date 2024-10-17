Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

NYSE F opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after buying an additional 1,214,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

