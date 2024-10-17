Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.95% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,159,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,088 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 616,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 102,361 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLHY opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1243 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

