FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FJUL. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.