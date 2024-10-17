FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $274,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 540,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after buying an additional 533,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $149.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

