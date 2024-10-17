General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

