Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,386,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 6,791,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,548.0 days.
Genscript Biotech Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Genscript Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44.
About Genscript Biotech
