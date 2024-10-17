Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,386,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 6,791,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,548.0 days.

Genscript Biotech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Genscript Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44.

About Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

