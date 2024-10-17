Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.65. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 6,066 shares traded.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

