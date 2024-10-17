Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,669,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,094,678.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $557,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 2.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.11.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in eXp World by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in eXp World by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

