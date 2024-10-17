Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.62% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ASEA opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Company Profile

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

