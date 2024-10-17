Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.62% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Global X Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ASEA opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54.
Global X Southeast Asia ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Southeast Asia ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.