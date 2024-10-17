GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,787,300 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 1,633,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GGNDF opened at $21.26 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.