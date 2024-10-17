Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$72.87 and traded as high as C$79.98. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$79.29, with a volume of 108,466 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRT.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$93.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

