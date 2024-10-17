Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 942,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,096,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($11.84) EPS for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 274.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

