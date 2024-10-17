Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Stock Price Up 15.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) shot up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. 682,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 322,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Gryphon Digital Mining Trading Up 15.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

