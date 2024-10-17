Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOG. UBS Group raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.