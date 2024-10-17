Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hays Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HAYPF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Hays has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $1.38.
Hays Company Profile
