HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 162.92% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

DVAX opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 393,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 73,681 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 852,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after buying an additional 644,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $17,615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.