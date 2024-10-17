Head to Head Contrast: Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) vs. Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Hamilton Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $768.14 million 0.43 $45.31 million $1.64 6.56 Hamilton Insurance Group $2.18 billion 0.95 $258.73 million $3.29 5.70

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 7.37% 26.27% 2.45% Hamilton Insurance Group 21.45% 21.77% 6.52%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Heritage Insurance and Hamilton Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.82%. Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $21.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Heritage Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats Heritage Insurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, emergency, and recovery services; property management, and reinsurance services; homeowners insurance products, including single-family, homeowners or duplex, and condominium owners; and dwelling fire insurance policies. In addition, the company provides personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as distribute indirectly to retail locations through wholesale agency relationships. Further, it offers personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of independent agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.