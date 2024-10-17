Head-To-Head Contrast: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Utah Medical Products and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings & Valuation

PAVmed has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,919.23%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

This table compares Utah Medical Products and PAVmed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $50.22 million 4.59 $16.64 million $4.33 15.30 PAVmed $3.83 million 2.56 -$64.18 million ($9.10) -0.11

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 33.56% 12.41% 11.75% PAVmed -1,508.12% N/A -102.44%

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats PAVmed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO, an umbilical vessel catheters, including DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; PICC-NATE, a percutaneous intraepithelial central venous catheter; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY, an urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN, a tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, it offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; high-pressure and piezo-resistive transducer assemblies; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About PAVmed

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device for treating dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.