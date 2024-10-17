Head to Head Survey: Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) vs. Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortune Minerals and Standard Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Minerals N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -0.15 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.23) -9.00

Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fortune Minerals and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.08%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Fortune Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Minerals and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Minerals N/A N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A -12.51% -12.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Fortune Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories. The company holds interest in Sue-Dianne and Salkeld Lake Property located in the Northwest Territories. Fortune Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

