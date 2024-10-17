HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,884,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,713,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 785.2 days.
HelloFresh Stock Performance
Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $27.32.
HelloFresh Company Profile
