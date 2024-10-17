Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hexcel by 151.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 885,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,512,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Hexcel stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

